EWTN TV host Johnnette Benkovic of WOG

Watch EWTN Women of Grace September 16 - 20 at 11 am and 11:30 pm EST. Life - changing Strategies of a Catholic Therapist:  Snoopervising Your Spouse? Why Not? Controlling Your Kids? Why Not? Trusting Technology? Why Not? Seeking Security in Self-Abuse? Why Not? Resentment and Self-Pity? Why Not?

Catholic radio interviews (EWTN & more)

with Jerry Usher
Vocation Boom! Radio Jerry Usher
Rehabilitating chastity   1/7/12

Catholic Answers Live
Facing sexual addiction 9/7/12    Injustice of sexual sin  10/14/11

The Good Fight       (2 hours each)
Sexual appetite formation   2/4 & 3/24/12
Safe sex delusion   9/24/11

The Bishop's Hour (half-way through program)
Marriage: vocation, values, virtue  (25.30)

Seize the Day   Pornography   10/5/11 (unavailable)

What a weekend at the seminary!

Channel 12 news  Bishop Olmsted
Defending Bishop Olmsted's decision about St. Joseph's hospital policy on abortion
                                                12/20/10

Letter of endorsement from Bishop Olmsted  2012 2009 