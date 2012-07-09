|
EWTN TV host Johnnette Benkovic of WOG
Watch EWTN Women of Grace September 16 - 20 at 11 am and 11:30 pm EST. Life - changing Strategies of a Catholic Therapist: Snoopervising Your Spouse? Why Not? Controlling Your Kids? Why Not? Trusting Technology? Why Not? Seeking Security in Self-Abuse? Why Not? Resentment and Self-Pity? Why Not?
Below are programs from the past.
by clicking on the titles in the right column on this page.
|
Catholic radio interviews (EWTN & more)
with Jerry Usher
Vocation Boom! Radio Jerry Usher
Rehabilitating chastity 1/7/12
Catholic Answers Live
Facing sexual addiction 9/7/12 Injustice of sexual sin 10/14/11
The Good Fight (2 hours each)
Sexual appetite formation 2/4 & 3/24/12
Safe sex delusion 9/24/11
The Bishop's Hour (half-way through program)
Marriage: vocation, values, virtue (25.30)
Seize the Day Pornography 10/5/11 (unavailable)